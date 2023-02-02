Who will save the SA Savings Institute? Thrift champion needs sponsorship
A savings culture, foreign to the youth, needs to be resurrected now more than ever
02 February 2023 - 20:53
NPO the South African Savings Institute (SASI) may close its doors this year because of a lack of sponsors. ..
Who will save the SA Savings Institute? Thrift champion needs sponsorship
A savings culture, foreign to the youth, needs to be resurrected now more than ever
NPO the South African Savings Institute (SASI) may close its doors this year because of a lack of sponsors. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos