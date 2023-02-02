Mahube Molemela’s nomination to lead SCA a boost for women in judiciary
The appeal court justice will be the second female judicial leader
02 February 2023 - 18:39 By Franny Rabkin
Appeal court justice Mahube Molemela has been nominated for president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), putting her in line to be the third most senior judge in the country...
