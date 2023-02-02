The court has ordered the ANC to hand over, within five court days, the records of the ANC national cadre deployment committee for its work from January 1 2013 to January 1 2021.
PODCAST | EXPLAINED: DA’s legal victory to access ANC’s cadre deployment records
The court has ordered the ruling party to hand over, within five court days, the records of the national cadre deployment committee
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
The DA scored a major legal victory against the ANC on Thursday. In this explainer audio, TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser makes sense of the court’s finding against the ANC and puzzles through the political implications.
Have a listen:
The court has ordered the ANC to hand over, within five court days, the records of the ANC national cadre deployment committee for its work from January 1 2013 to January 1 2021.
McKaiser explains three major arguments advanced by the DA, two of them intrinsically linked to the constitutional duties of the DA in parliament. It is these arguments in particular that persuaded the court.
The ANC is likely to appeal the judgment, but as McKaiser explains, this does not mean the case is not politically significant.
Regardless of how the lawfare between the parties may yet play out, the case entrenches, argues McKaiser, certain norms such as transparency and accountability, and in so doing ensures the meaningful enjoyment of political rights.
