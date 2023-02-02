Stepmom threatened to ‘burn’ father’s heart before allegedly drowning his toddler
The dad had gone out of town for work and left his daughter in his girlfriend’s care when tragedy struck
02 February 2023 - 20:51
“You've hurt my heart. I will burn yours,” are the words the father of four-year-old Nada-Jane Therèse Challita was told by his girlfriend, Amber Hughes, shortly before the toddler’s body was found floating in a bathtub. ..
Stepmom threatened to ‘burn’ father’s heart before allegedly drowning his toddler
The dad had gone out of town for work and left his daughter in his girlfriend’s care when tragedy struck
“You've hurt my heart. I will burn yours,” are the words the father of four-year-old Nada-Jane Therèse Challita was told by his girlfriend, Amber Hughes, shortly before the toddler’s body was found floating in a bathtub. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos