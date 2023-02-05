Bike desks help pupils learn while burning calories in anti-obesity initiative
The innovative bike desks also help keep pupils focused
05 February 2023 - 19:09 By Daniel Becerril and Carolina Puilce
Rows of sleek new school desks equipped with bike pedals are allowing students in Mexico to power through their class work while cranking out some light exercise, burning off calories in a country known for its alarming obesity rates...
