‘Cancel the deal’: angry MPs to SA Tourism
The tourism portfolio committee were also angered by the absence of minister Lindiwe Sisulu
07 February 2023 - 19:54
Parliament’s tourism portfolio committee has ordered SA Tourism to cancel the R1bn proposed sponsorship of English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur...
