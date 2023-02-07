News

Ramaphosa defends his refusal to appoint Zuma’s choices as prosecutors at apex court

In the last days of Zuma’s presidency, he moved to make a number of senior appointments at the NPA

07 February 2023 - 21:21 By FRANNY RABKIN

Former prosecutions head Shaun Abrahams was not authorised to tell Khulekani Mathenjwa and Simphiwe Mncwabe that they had been appointed directors of public prosecutions, the Constitutional Court heard on Tuesday. And without such authorisation, there was no appointment “as a matter of law”, said Sesi Baloyi SC, counsel for President Cyril Ramaphosa...

