Khayelitsha tavern chef’s chicken, bread and veg dish delights taste buds
Winner credits fireside lessons from her rural grandmother
08 February 2023 - 20:36
Grace Telana has been cooking pap and vleis for more than half a century, her tasty recipes savoured by family, friends and the local community — until now...
Khayelitsha tavern chef’s chicken, bread and veg dish delights taste buds
Winner credits fireside lessons from her rural grandmother
Grace Telana has been cooking pap and vleis for more than half a century, her tasty recipes savoured by family, friends and the local community — until now...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos