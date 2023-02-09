Department defends spending more than R200k on fight not to pay R2k bonus to employee
09 February 2023 - 09:28
The Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) has defended its expenditure of R222,447 in legal fees in a fight not to have to pay R2,083 to an employee who qualified for a bonus in the 2019/20 financial year...
