News

Department defends spending more than R200k on fight not to pay R2k bonus to employee

09 February 2023 - 09:28

The Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) has defended its expenditure of  R222,447 in legal fees in a fight not to have to pay R2,083 to an employee who qualified for a bonus in the 2019/20 financial year...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Workplace disciplinary processes 'increasingly dysfunctional': judge South Africa
  2. Teachers must pay up to be vetted against sex offenders register News
  3. Bargaining council representation down, despite increase in new unions, says ... South Africa
  4. Most strikes were by government workers in 2022: Report South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  2. Jacob Zuma approaches Constitutional Court over private prosecution News
  3. Parents down-grade as applications for places at public schools increase News
  4. Business world loses mentor and pioneer as Ashley Mabogoane passes News
  5. Ramaphosa defends his refusal to appoint Zuma’s choices as prosecutors at apex ... News

Latest Videos

The tragic case of Ntokozo Xaba who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend, ...
Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station