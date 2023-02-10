Eat (much) less, live longer, major scientific study finds
Trials monitoring long-term calorie restriction have shown a slowing down of biological ageing
10 February 2023 - 00:04
For the first time healthy adults have taken part in a scientific trial which restricted their daily intake of food and drink by a quarter, over two years, and the results show their risk of dying dropped 10-15%...
For the first time healthy adults have taken part in a scientific trial which restricted their daily intake of food and drink by a quarter, over two years, and the results show their risk of dying dropped 10-15%...
