News

Eat (much) less, live longer, major scientific study finds

Trials monitoring long-term calorie restriction have shown a slowing down of biological ageing

10 February 2023 - 00:04
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

For the first time healthy adults have taken part in a scientific trial which restricted their daily intake of food and drink by a quarter, over two years, and the results show their risk of dying dropped 10-15%...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. 100 is the new 80 for this group of oldies Lifestyle
  2. Will starving yourself help you live longer? Maybe not Health & Sex

Most read

  1. Parents down-grade as applications for places at public schools increase News
  2. Ramaphosa defends his refusal to appoint Zuma’s choices as prosecutors at apex ... News
  3. SA girl’s orphan status stands in the way of new life with guardian in Canada News
  4. ‘It’s like a second tragedy’: Family hurt after corpse stolen from grave days ... News
  5. Business world loses mentor and pioneer as Ashley Mabogoane passes News

Latest Videos

Politicians react to state of national disaster announcement at Sona 2023
EFF MPs storm stage, face off with police and are pushed out of Sona 2023