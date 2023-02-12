News

Moms being ‘tricked into thinking formula is best, breast not enough’

Baby formula companies are accused of manufacturing and exploiting distress around infant behaviours

12 February 2023 - 19:35

There is probably nothing that worries a new mother as having a colicky baby who won’t stop crying or an unsettled one who keeps waking up. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I loved AKA': Wish restaurant owner speaks about night of tragedy News
  2. Department defends spending more than R200k to avoid paying employee R2k bonus News
  3. Ramaphosa defends his refusal to appoint Zuma’s choices as prosecutors at apex ... News
  4. I may be the new kid on the bloc, but I’m no stooge, says eThekwini deputy mayor News
  5. Ex-Hawks officer with direct access to Cele linked to tavern massacres News

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...