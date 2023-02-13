News

Regrets, regresses and resignations: inside matriculants’ English essays in finals

Topics included ‘I wish I had known ...’, ‘A habit I would like to change’ and ‘Even a small star shines in the dark’

13 February 2023 - 20:26
Prega Govender Journalist

Candidates who chose the essay topic, “I wish I had known”, in last year’s English first additional language matric paper “wrote really deep and personal accounts of what they wished they had known to avoid regrets”...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I loved AKA': Wish restaurant owner speaks about night of tragedy News
  2. ‘Bulletproofing my vehicle saved my life,’ says Gauteng would-be hijack victim News
  3. Serving up lots of fun: Padel craze takes off in SA News
  4. SA’s slow-burn cannabis conundrum lingers as youth seek treatment for weed abuse News
  5. ‘We are proud of him’: remains of SA soldier killed in DRC Vusi Mabena brought ... News

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path