Pathological gambler who blew R17m gets nine years
Judge says the amount of money she stole over a short period of time ranked as among the highest amounts he had come across
14 February 2023 - 19:52 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Mom of two, pathological gambler Cindy Saunders, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for defrauding two companies, one her employer, out of almost R17m to fund her addiction...
Pathological gambler who blew R17m gets nine years
Judge says the amount of money she stole over a short period of time ranked as among the highest amounts he had come across
Mom of two, pathological gambler Cindy Saunders, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for defrauding two companies, one her employer, out of almost R17m to fund her addiction...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos