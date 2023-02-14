News

Pathological gambler who blew R17m gets nine years

Judge says the amount of money she stole over a short period of time ranked as among the highest amounts he had come across

14 February 2023 - 19:52 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Mom of two, pathological gambler Cindy Saunders, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for defrauding two companies, one her employer, out of almost R17m to fund her addiction...

