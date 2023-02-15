New twist as Moti director goes after former legal adviser Van Niekerk
A director of one of Zunaid Moti’s companies has launched an urgent application in the Durban high court to rescind a court order granted last month
15 February 2023 - 15:40 By Tania Broughton
A director of one of Zunaid Moti’s companies has launched an urgent application in the Durban high court to rescind a court order granted last month which resulted in Moti’s former legal adviser, Clinton van Niekerk, being released from custody...
