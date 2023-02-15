News

SANDF members' salaries paid as payment crisis averted, but the heat is still on

Eleventh-hour decision taken to keep payment computer servers operating, but faulty air conditioning systems that jeopardise their operation are still not fixed

15 February 2023 - 16:29
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter

To stop a salary payment crisis within the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), last-minute decisions kept vital computer servers functioning despite their air conditioning systems not working...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SANDF Richards Bay campsite flooded ahead of Armed Forces Day celebration South Africa
  2. SANDF payday crisis: soldiers may not get their salaries on time News

Most read

  1. Zuma’s claim in private prosecution ‘defies logic’: prosecutions director News
  2. SANDF payday crisis: soldiers may not get their salaries on time News
  3. 'I loved AKA': Wish restaurant owner speaks about night of tragedy News
  4. ‘Bulletproofing my vehicle saved my life,’ says Gauteng would-be hijack victim News
  5. N1 crash: double tragedy for family after mom and daughter took bus instead of ... News

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage