Alleged Mozambican kidnapping kingpin ‘living in SA illegally’

The passport control system indicates that the Esmael Nangy is not within the borders of SA

16 February 2023 - 21:45
Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter

Suspected Mozambican transnational kidnapping syndicate kingpin Esmael Nangy, who was arrested at his posh security estate home in Centurion last month, is allegedly in the country illegally. ..

