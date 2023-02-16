Mismanagement and inefficiency are not the cause of Eskom’s financial woes, says CFO
Calib Cassim says in court papers that for years the regulator has not allowed Eskom to charge what it needs to cover its costs
16 February 2023 - 21:46 By FRANNY RABKIN
Eskom’s financial woes are not really due to mismanagement, inefficiency, state capture and sabotage, said its CFO Calib Cassim in court papers. The real problem is that, for “over 10 years”, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) had not allowed Eskom to charge what it needed to cover its costs...
Mismanagement and inefficiency are not the cause of Eskom’s financial woes, says CFO
Calib Cassim says in court papers that for years the regulator has not allowed Eskom to charge what it needs to cover its costs
Eskom’s financial woes are not really due to mismanagement, inefficiency, state capture and sabotage, said its CFO Calib Cassim in court papers. The real problem is that, for “over 10 years”, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) had not allowed Eskom to charge what it needed to cover its costs...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos