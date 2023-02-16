News

The ‘reset’ SA needs, according to Maimane as he launches Build One SA, names leaders

This is the 10-point plan the new party believes will get the country back on track

16 February 2023 - 21:45
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has officially launched his political party, Build One SA, saying it comes at a time where South Africans desperately need a “reset”...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Mashaba denies ActionSA would have voted with the ANC and EFF to remove ... Politics
  2. ‘We’re in serious trouble’: Mmusi Maimane on SA reaching breaking point News
  3. You should only get a matric certificate if you pass 6 subjects with 50% or ... South Africa

Most read

  1. SANDF payday crisis: soldiers may not get their salaries on time News
  2. Zuma’s claim in private prosecution ‘defies logic’: prosecutions director News
  3. New twist as Moti director goes after former legal adviser Van Niekerk News
  4. N1 crash: double tragedy for family after mom and daughter took bus instead of ... News
  5. Wife of Mozambican ‘kidnapping kingpin’ allegedly shot at him in their ... News

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage