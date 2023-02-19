Zim cannabis growers go underground amid police blitz
More than 2,000 Zimbabweans have been arrested since the start of the year on drug-related charges
19 February 2023 - 21:13 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
While Zimbabwe is looking to capitalise on the lucrative cannabis industry, the average Zimbabwean is forced to cultivate the plant illegally because permits allowing them to do so cost $46,000 (R830,000)...
Zim cannabis growers go underground amid police blitz
More than 2,000 Zimbabweans have been arrested since the start of the year on drug-related charges
While Zimbabwe is looking to capitalise on the lucrative cannabis industry, the average Zimbabwean is forced to cultivate the plant illegally because permits allowing them to do so cost $46,000 (R830,000)...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos