City Power spent R200m replacing mini-substations in Joburg
As residents begin to lose their patience with City Power’s response to logged calls, the entity says it is doing its best under the circumstances
20 February 2023 - 20:40
City Power says it has spent about R200m in the past 200 days, replacing mini-substations...
City Power spent R200m replacing mini-substations in Joburg
As residents begin to lose their patience with City Power’s response to logged calls, the entity says it is doing its best under the circumstances
City Power says it has spent about R200m in the past 200 days, replacing mini-substations...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos