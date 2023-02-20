News

City Power spent R200m replacing mini-substations in Joburg

As residents begin to lose their patience with City Power’s response to logged calls, the entity says it is doing its best under the circumstances

20 February 2023 - 20:40

City Power says it has spent about R200m in the past 200 days, replacing mini-substations...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Joburg residents plunged into darkness after City Power contractors ‘stole ... South Africa
  2. Beware the ‘City Power’ cable theft scam that could leave you in the dark South Africa
  3. Violent crime, city complaints and foul language are the lot of this councillor South Africa

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  2. ‘Acts of God’ leave navy survey ship high and dry News
  3. New twist as Moti director goes after former legal adviser Van Niekerk News
  4. Quarry blasting in Bulawayo has residents fuming News
  5. Joburg’s traffic nightmares come into sharp focus News

Latest Videos

Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...
'My heart was shattered into countless pieces' - Lynn Forbes' emotional tribute ...