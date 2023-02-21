Load-shedding and privacy laws benefit kidnapping syndicates

Kidnapping-for-ransom syndicates are using load-shedding and exploiting privacy laws to get a head start on police investigators by orchestrating kidnappings at weekends.

In one case in Cape Town, two Thai nationals were kidnapped in Mowbray on a Friday evening in December during load-shedding. Their release in Khayelitsha a few days later also coincided with load-shedding. One of the victims was severely tortured by the suspects and eventually succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the three suspects who were arrested in the case now also face a charge of murder.

TimesLIVE Investigations has established from law enforcement sources that the syndicates used load-shedding to great effect as they planned their routes along lengthy stretches of road, which in the dark would clearly reveal any pursuers, especially those travelling in convoys. The cover of darkness makes evasion much easier especially when the kidnappers approach informal settlements where they keep their victims. Load-shedding can also disrupt CCTV cameras and other electronic infrastructure.