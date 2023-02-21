Nersa: Tariff hike decision was ‘a difficult balance’, subject to conditions
The regulator said its decision “was never influenced by the politics of the day or consideration of irrelevant factors”
21 February 2023 - 14:59 By FRANNY RABKIN
The energy regulator had attempted to “strike a difficult balance” between Eskom’s financial sustainability and the possible impact of a tariff hike on the South African economy, it said in court papers...
