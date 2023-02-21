Zunaid Moti legal adviser 'in witness protection, co-operating with Hawks'
The businessman has accused Clinton van Niekerk of stealing sensitive files from his companies
21 February 2023 - 12:22 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Zunaid Moti’s former legal adviser Clinton van Niekerk, who the businessman accuses of stealing sensitive files from his companies, is in witness protection and co-operating with the Hawks, “who have taken the information in his possession and the threat to his life, seriously”. ..
