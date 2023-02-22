Businesswoman gunned down at Bedfordview crèche 'facilitated' kidnappings for ransoms — claim
'After she has gathered enough information, she will then get the six suspects or some of them to grab the victim and ask for a ransom'
22 February 2023 - 17:03
A businesswoman who was shot and wounded alongside her bodyguard after dropping her child at a crèche in Bedfordview has allegedly been “orchestrating and facilitating” kidnappings for ransom within the Ethiopian community. ..
Businesswoman gunned down at Bedfordview crèche 'facilitated' kidnappings for ransoms — claim
'After she has gathered enough information, she will then get the six suspects or some of them to grab the victim and ask for a ransom'
A businesswoman who was shot and wounded alongside her bodyguard after dropping her child at a crèche in Bedfordview has allegedly been “orchestrating and facilitating” kidnappings for ransom within the Ethiopian community. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos