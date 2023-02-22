News

Businesswoman gunned down at Bedfordview crèche 'facilitated' kidnappings for ransoms — claim

'After she has gathered enough information, she will then get the six suspects or some of them to grab the victim and ask for a ransom'

22 February 2023 - 17:03
Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter

A businesswoman who was shot and wounded alongside her bodyguard after dropping her child at a crèche in Bedfordview has allegedly been “orchestrating and facilitating” kidnappings for ransom within the Ethiopian community. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. POLL | Are bodyguards any use if someone is after you? South Africa
  2. Alleged kidnapping kingpins believed to target Ethiopians appear in court News
  3. Six arrested as 'kidnap syndicate' is bust, businessman victim rescued Investigations
  4. Police arrest five people in kidnapping of Midrand businessman South Africa

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  2. Zunaid Moti legal adviser 'in witness protection, co-operating with Hawks' News
  3. ‘Acts of God’ leave navy survey ship high and dry News
  4. Quarry blasting in Bulawayo has residents fuming News
  5. Sinkholes hit Germiston suburb as officials scramble for money News

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...