News

Richard Kohler had some surprising visitors

Hero’s welcome for history-making SA paddler after South Atlantic voyage

First storm at sea was ‘pretty hectic and terrifying’ in kayak

22 February 2023 - 20:12
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Richard Kohler has just completed a solo kayak voyage across the South Atlantic, but he certainly wasn’t alone...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  2. Zunaid Moti legal adviser 'in witness protection, co-operating with Hawks' News
  3. ‘Acts of God’ leave navy survey ship high and dry News
  4. Quarry blasting in Bulawayo has residents fuming News
  5. Sinkholes hit Germiston suburb as officials scramble for money News

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...