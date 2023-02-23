News

Mpumalanga man who killed, set granny alight for R36 sentenced to life 11 years later

Mpolokeng Nick Kolokoto also sentenced to six years for arson and five years for housebreaking and theft

23 February 2023 - 13:59

On a chilly Monday morning in May 2012 neighbours saw Mpolokeng Nick Kolokoto throw a pair of takkies wrapped in a plastic bag into a pit toilet outside his home in Phake village in Mpumalanga...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. #Saytheirnames: Growing calls for action on SA's grim GBV crisis South Africa
  2. Elderly Limpopo woman and daughter attacked by panga-wielding man South Africa
  3. Six-year-old discovers granny's body on floor covered in blood after suspected ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Zunaid Moti legal adviser 'in witness protection, co-operating with Hawks' News
  2. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  3. Businesswoman gunned down at Bedfordview crèche ‘facilitated’ kidnappings for ... News
  4. ‘Acts of God’ leave navy survey ship high and dry News
  5. Sinkholes hit Germiston suburb as officials scramble for money News

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Government takes up massive chunk of Eskom's debt