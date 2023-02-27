Meet the South African genie behind Formula E
The streets around Green Point Stadium were widened to accommodate the track on which car race at nearly 300km/h
27 February 2023 - 20:41
The chequered flag has fallen at the end of SA’s first city street ePrix, but the race to the starting line was even more remarkable — piloted by a supercharged South African...
Meet the South African genie behind Formula E
The streets around Green Point Stadium were widened to accommodate the track on which car race at nearly 300km/h
The chequered flag has fallen at the end of SA’s first city street ePrix, but the race to the starting line was even more remarkable — piloted by a supercharged South African...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos