News

Meet the South African genie behind Formula E

The streets around Green Point Stadium were widened to accommodate the track on which car race at nearly 300km/h

27 February 2023 - 20:41
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

The chequered flag has fallen at the end of SA’s first city street ePrix, but the race to the starting line was even more remarkable — piloted by a supercharged South African...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. KZN man allegedly manufactures spirit alcohol in his backyard News
  2. Prasa exec dishes on controversial R56m settlement that judge Makhubele ... News
  3. 'We are feeling unsafe, cases are getting quashed': Fort Hare leadership to ... News
  4. Businesswoman gunned down at Bedfordview crèche ‘facilitated’ kidnappings for ... News
  5. ‘Acts of God’ leave navy survey ship high and dry News

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay