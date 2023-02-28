News

Many state bursary graduates unemployed despite teacher shortage

Almost 1,400 new government-funded teaching graduates have not been placed by the education department

28 February 2023 - 20:40
Prega Govender Journalist

While teacher shortages at some schools are still a serious problem, provincial education departments failed to employ almost 1,400 new teachers who received government funding to complete their studies...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. KZN man allegedly manufactures spirit alcohol in his backyard News
  2. Israel-linked spaza food distributor fingered in ‘questionable’ R199m offshore ... News
  3. All Nations Bible School can’t use ‘Dr’ as title: SA Qualifications Authority News
  4. 'We are feeling unsafe, cases are getting quashed': Fort Hare leadership to ... News
  5. Meet the South African genie behind Formula E News

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand