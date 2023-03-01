Deadbeat husband with roving eye not entitled to wife’s moolah: court
The man’s attempt to extort money from wife’s company and attempt to hijack her business were among the factors that killed their marriage, says judge
01 March 2023 - 20:17 By TANIA BROUGHTON
A deadbeat, philandering husband has no right to share in the spoils of his wife’s success — though they were married under the accrual marital regime — a judge has ruled...
Deadbeat husband with roving eye not entitled to wife’s moolah: court
The man’s attempt to extort money from wife’s company and attempt to hijack her business were among the factors that killed their marriage, says judge
A deadbeat, philandering husband has no right to share in the spoils of his wife’s success — though they were married under the accrual marital regime — a judge has ruled...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos