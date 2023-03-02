Mabuza will be remembered for his ‘exceptional service’, says cabinet

Despite criticism of being an absent deputy president during his tenure, cabinet has applauded David Mabuza for his “exceptional service” to the country.
Mabuza tendered his resignation as a MP on Tuesday, ending his term as South Africa’s second-in-command.
The country is eagerly awaiting an announcement from the Presidency on when President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to his cabinet.
Ramaphosa is set to fill vacancies, including that of transport minister after Fikile Mbalula was appointed secretary-general of the ANC, a full-time position at party headquarters Luthuli House.
Briefing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said the cabinet thanked Mabuza for his “exceptional service” over the past five years.
“Deputy President Mabuza served with distinction, and his contribution in building the country we want will forever be remembered by the people of South Africa,” said Gungubele.
During his term Mabuza was unwell and absent, including during the July 2021 unrests.
After the ANC’s national elective conference in December, Mabuza was absent from most ANC and government events. He made his last public appearance at the state of the nation address last month after informing Ramaphosa of his intention to resign.
Gungubele said Mabuza served the country well.
“Deputy president David Mabuza had been allocated tasks by the president, whether it was on HIV, transforming traditional leadership or rural development or the Eskom task team. All those matters in terms of the records in front of the president, the deputy president did carry [out his duties].”
He said Ramaphosa was not surprised by Mabuza’s resignation.
“The president spoke about this in public, that the deputy president had expressed his contemplation to leave, but he agreed to have him wait a little bit. He has acted in line with his agreement with the president. I want to believe that.”
On the swearing in of finance minister Enoch Godongwana as a MP this week, Gungubele said Ramaphosa was entitled to a number of ministers he can appoint from outside the list.
“Sometimes if there is a gap that comes up in parliament, you have got no reason to have a minister who remains an outsider, because a minister who keeps a status of being a non-parliamentarian is considered minus one vote.
“If there is a gap, you need to close that gap, and if the president considered somebody from the outside, there could be many reasons. I don’t want to speculate, but I cannot see Godongwana falling outside those reasons.”
Asked when Ramaphosa’s reshuffle would take place, Gungubele said the president has acknowledged the need to close the gaps.
“The president has made an undertaking to appoint a minister of electricity. Naturally, once he acknowledges the gap and makes an undertaking, that job will be done, but that day, time and hour belongs to the president.”
