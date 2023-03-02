News

Mabuza will be remembered for his ‘exceptional service’, says cabinet

This is despite the outgoing deputy president being absent from most ANC and government events during his tenure

02 March 2023 - 16:15
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele.
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele.
Image: GCIS.

Despite criticism of being an absent deputy president during his tenure, cabinet has applauded David Mabuza for his “exceptional service” to the country.

Mabuza tendered his resignation as a MP on Tuesday, ending his term as South Africa’s second-in-command.

The country is eagerly awaiting an announcement from the Presidency on when President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to his cabinet.

Ramaphosa is set to fill vacancies, including that of transport minister after Fikile Mbalula was appointed secretary-general of the ANC, a full-time position at party headquarters Luthuli House.

Briefing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said the cabinet thanked Mabuza for his “exceptional service” over the past five years.

“Deputy President Mabuza served with distinction, and his contribution in building the country we want will forever be remembered by the people of South Africa,” said Gungubele.  

During his term Mabuza was unwell and absent, including during the July 2021 unrests.

After the ANC’s national elective conference in December, Mabuza was absent from most ANC and government events. He made his last public appearance at the state of the nation address last month after informing Ramaphosa of his intention to resign.

Deputy President David Mabuza resigns as MP, places urgency on cabinet reshuffle

TimesLIVE Premium can reveal that David Mabuza sent his letter of resignation to the speaker of the National Assembly on Tuesday evening.
Politics
1 day ago

Gungubele said Mabuza served the country well.

“Deputy president David Mabuza had been allocated tasks by the president, whether it was on HIV, transforming traditional leadership or rural development or the Eskom task team. All those matters in terms of the records in front of the president, the deputy president did carry [out his duties].”

He said Ramaphosa was not surprised by Mabuza’s resignation.

“The president spoke about this in public, that the deputy president had expressed his contemplation to leave, but he agreed to have him wait a little bit. He has acted in line with his agreement with the president. I want to believe that.”

On the swearing in of finance minister Enoch Godongwana as a MP this week, Gungubele said Ramaphosa was entitled to a number of ministers he can appoint from outside the list.

Godongwana to be sworn in as MP 'to make space for electricity minister'

President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to appoint a minister of electricity that is not an MP during his much anticipated cabinet reshuffle.
Politics
2 days ago

“Sometimes if there is a gap that comes up in parliament, you have got no reason to have a minister who remains an outsider, because a minister who keeps a status of being a non-parliamentarian is considered minus one vote.

“If there is a gap, you need to close that gap, and if the president considered somebody from the outside, there could be many reasons. I don’t want to speculate, but I cannot see Godongwana falling outside those reasons.”

Asked when Ramaphosa’s reshuffle would take place, Gungubele said the president has acknowledged the need to close the gaps.

“The president has made an undertaking to appoint a minister of electricity. Naturally, once he acknowledges the gap and makes an undertaking, that job will be done, but that day, time and hour belongs to the president.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa accepts David Mabuza’s resignation, thanks him for ‘exceptional service’

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office has confirmed the resignation of deputy president David Mabuza as MP.
Politics
1 day ago

Cabinet reshuffle 'in a number of days', says Presidency's Vincent Magwenya

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to his cabinet “in a number of days” after the resignation of former deputy president David Mabuza as ...
Politics
1 day ago

Why should I be worried, asks Bheki Cele ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Bheki Cele says he is not worried about the upcoming cabinet reshuffle and whether he will remain police minister.
Politics
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. US terror suspect allegedly abducted 'by special forces' at Mall of Africa, ... News
  2. Israel-linked spaza food distributor fingered in ‘questionable’ R199m offshore ... News
  3. Phakeng ‘goes rogue’ on social media, UCT goes mum in campus comms News
  4. All Nations Bible School can’t use ‘Dr’ as title: SA Qualifications Authority News
  5. SIU goes for Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s assets News

Latest Videos

Where did AKA's killers go AFTER his murder? We map his final day & track the ...
Wits students lose edge over accomodation and fees