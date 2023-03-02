News

Teacher who stole exam question and answer paper loses bid to be reinstated

North West teacher had been charged with violating the rules by giving his grade 11 pupils answers for a life orientation paper

02 March 2023 - 21:54
Prega Govender Journalist

A teacher who was fired after being found guilty of stealing a grade 11 question paper and giving pupils the answers a day before the exam has lost his bid to be reinstated...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Pupils implicated in matric cheating scandal attend hearings News
  2. Hyping up provinces' matric results encourages cheating, says Naptosa South Africa
  3. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News

Most read

  1. US terror suspect allegedly abducted 'by special forces' at Mall of Africa, ... News
  2. Israel-linked spaza food distributor fingered in ‘questionable’ R199m offshore ... News
  3. Phakeng ‘goes rogue’ on social media, UCT goes mum in campus comms News
  4. All Nations Bible School can’t use ‘Dr’ as title: SA Qualifications Authority News
  5. SIU goes for Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s assets News

Latest Videos

Where did AKA's killers go AFTER his murder? We map his final day & track the ...
Wits students lose edge over accomodation and fees