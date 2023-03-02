Teacher who stole exam question and answer paper loses bid to be reinstated
North West teacher had been charged with violating the rules by giving his grade 11 pupils answers for a life orientation paper
02 March 2023 - 21:54
A teacher who was fired after being found guilty of stealing a grade 11 question paper and giving pupils the answers a day before the exam has lost his bid to be reinstated...
A teacher who was fired after being found guilty of stealing a grade 11 question paper and giving pupils the answers a day before the exam has lost his bid to be reinstated...
