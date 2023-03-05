Evidence by first witness expected in Zandile Gumede’s corruption trial
The case involves 2,793 charges relating to the eThekwini contract for refuse collection, street cleaning and tackling illegal dumping
05 March 2023 - 20:52 By Tania Broughton
Prosecutors in the case against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others, charged with racketeering, fraud and corruption related to a R320m city waste contract, will begin showing their hand on Monday when evidence by the first witness is expected to start. ..
