Brothers accused of slitting five family members’ throats walk free after witness killed
The only witness at the murder scene died in December, yet victims’ relatives say they only found out about his killing last week
06 March 2023 - 15:24 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
The men accused of murdering five members of a family, including a two-year-old and a month-old baby in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal, walked free after the main witness died. ..
