News

Food Lover’s Market features tops for consumers feeling the pinch

Woolworths rates well for basic groceries but most expensive for meat, fish and chicken

06 March 2023 - 22:54
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

As food prices continue to rise, consumers are not only increasingly conscious of where they can find the best deals, but the focus is also now on the most affordable ways to include protein on the menu. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Food costs 13% more than a year ago, says economic justice and dignity group South Africa
  2. Budget 2023: ‘Concern over rising inequality as high debt, energy crisis and ... South Africa
  3. Food Lover's takes top spot for cheapest groceries News
  4. South Africans will eat less nutritious food to meet electricity costs News
  5. South Africans feeling the pain as basic food basket up R500 on a year ago South Africa

Most read

  1. Crashed Ferrari owner to be paid R1.8m by insurance company, judge orders News
  2. Brothers accused of slitting five family members’ throats walk free after ... News
  3. Teacher who stole exam question and answer paper loses bid to be reinstated News
  4. Evidence by first witness expected in Zandile Gumede’s corruption trial News
  5. US terror suspect allegedly abducted 'by special forces' at Mall of Africa, ... News

Latest Videos

Will be there 'as long as it takes': Ramaphosa announces new minister of ...
15 car pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga after truck loses control