News

‘A in sugarcoating’: department plans maths, science programme to assist pupils

Provinces with low numbers of pupils participating in maths include Free State, North West, Northern Cape and Western Cape

07 March 2023 - 21:02
Prega Govender Journalist

The department of basic education is implementing “high impact” intervention programmes in grade 5 and 9 classes to prepare pupils for an international benchmarking test in September...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Many state bursary graduates unemployed despite teacher shortage News
  2. Parents down-grade as applications for places at public schools increase News
  3. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News

Most read

  1. Brothers accused of slitting five family members’ throats walk free after ... News
  2. Crashed Ferrari owner to be paid R1.8m by insurance company, judge orders News
  3. Teacher who stole exam question and answer paper loses bid to be reinstated News
  4. Food Lover’s Market features tops for consumers feeling the pinch News
  5. Evidence by first witness expected in Zandile Gumede’s corruption trial News

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low