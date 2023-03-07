News

Military conducted ‘training’ at Mall of Africa on day of alleged Isis funder’s disappearance

Footage apparently shows vehicles with plates linked to SANDF-affiliated Peters Communications Trust at about the time Abdella Abadiga vanished

07 March 2023 - 21:02
Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) claims it was conducting a “training exercise” at the Mall of Africa on the day alleged Islamic state recruiter and funder Abdella Hussein Abadiga was believed to have been snatched...

