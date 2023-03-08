Pool of blood among crayons and toys a shrine to deadly Bedfordview creche tragedy
Education MEC and family members visit the scene where the two-year-old toddler died
08 March 2023 - 19:36
A pool of dried blood amid scattered toys, crayons and children’s artwork in a classroom painted a picture of the tragedy that unfolded at Little Ashford ECD Centre in Bedfordview, where two-year-old Kganya Mokhele was crushed by a bookshelf that fell on him...
A pool of dried blood amid scattered toys, crayons and children’s artwork in a classroom painted a picture of the tragedy that unfolded at Little Ashford ECD Centre in Bedfordview, where two-year-old Kganya Mokhele was crushed by a bookshelf that fell on him...
