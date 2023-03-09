News

Charlotte Maxeke CEO lays bare devastation of strike on patients, services

As many as 61 elective operations at the hospital had to be cancelled due to the strike action, while ambulances were barred access

09 March 2023 - 18:33

Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital CEO Gladys Bogoshi on Thursday laid bare the devastating effect the ongoing health workers’ strike had on the hospital, especially on Wednesday when things took a violent turn...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Pool of blood among crayons and toys a shrine to deadly Bedfordview creche ... News
  2. R98m tug project hailed as boom for province flounders instead with no end in ... News
  3. Brothers accused of slitting five family members’ throats walk free after ... News
  4. ‘It’s Faf in a Speedo, not Jesus on a cross,’ says advertising body News
  5. Mutilated boy, 6, was a regular beggar on Boksburg streets, say residents News

Latest Videos

Madonsela reprimands Mpofu for 'attacking' her appearance
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case