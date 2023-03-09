Charlotte Maxeke CEO lays bare devastation of strike on patients, services
As many as 61 elective operations at the hospital had to be cancelled due to the strike action, while ambulances were barred access
09 March 2023 - 18:33
Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital CEO Gladys Bogoshi on Thursday laid bare the devastating effect the ongoing health workers’ strike had on the hospital, especially on Wednesday when things took a violent turn...
Charlotte Maxeke CEO lays bare devastation of strike on patients, services
As many as 61 elective operations at the hospital had to be cancelled due to the strike action, while ambulances were barred access
Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital CEO Gladys Bogoshi on Thursday laid bare the devastating effect the ongoing health workers’ strike had on the hospital, especially on Wednesday when things took a violent turn...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos