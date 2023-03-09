‘Before being transport MMC, I complained about potholes wrecking my sports cars’: Kenny Kunene
New Joburg transport boss blames substandard workmanship, laziness and corruption for the state of the city’s roads
09 March 2023 - 17:29
Joburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene said the city’s roads were far from world-class and should rather be likened to village infrastructure because of the lack of funding, corruption and laziness at the department...
