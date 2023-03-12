‘Missing middle’ students restrict meals, struggle to sleep as future remains uncertain
Youngsters from lower-LSM families fear their hopes may be jeopardised by poor access to funding, leading to a ‘revolving door of poverty’
12 March 2023 - 19:57
After obtaining about 70% in matric and being admitted to one of the country’s top universities, Unathi Malgas* was over the moon. ..
