One of the suspects was out on parole

Suspect charged with robbing missing German tourist was released on parole for attempted murder

Nick Frischke disappeared on a coastal hike almost a month ago in Cape Town

12 March 2023 - 19:58 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE and BOBBY JORDAN

One of five suspects linked to the case of  German tourist Nick Frischke, who has been missing for almost a month in Cape Town, was released last year on parole for attempted murder...

