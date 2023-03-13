UK visa applications ramped up to less than 15 working days’ wait
The process has been simplified and sped up ahead of peak summer travel boom
13 March 2023 - 20:33
After recent lengthy delays, South African passport holders wanting to visit the UK can rest assured that their visa applications will be processed within 15 working days. ..
