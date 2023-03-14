Wife of Ethiopian businessman’s alleged kidnapper ‘tried to bribe’ cop
The sergeant says the woman called him on WhatsApp and said they must talk about the matter as her husband had sent her to offer the money
14 March 2023 - 20:30
A wife of one of the three men applying for bail in the kidnapping of an Ethiopian businessman allegedly attempted to bribe the investigating officer. ..
