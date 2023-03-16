‘Sorry, we won’t cover you for grid failure,’ says SA insurance companies
On the back of unprecedented levels of load-shedding, many insurance companies are implementing a general electricity grid failure exclusion to their policies
16 March 2023 - 21:36
If South Africa suffers a grid failure — a total or partial breakdown of the national electricity system — households and businesses are unlikely to have insurance cover for damages and loss...
