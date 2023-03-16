Unemployed graduates turn to desperate measures in job hunt
The dire situation came into sharp focus when it was revealed in parliament that 716,200 jobless graduates applied for the R350 relief grant in January
16 March 2023 - 21:37
Emihle Zaza is so desperate to find a teaching job for her unemployed sister Ncumisa that she placed an “advertisement” on Facebook this week...
Unemployed graduates turn to desperate measures in job hunt
The dire situation came into sharp focus when it was revealed in parliament that 716,200 jobless graduates applied for the R350 relief grant in January
Emihle Zaza is so desperate to find a teaching job for her unemployed sister Ncumisa that she placed an “advertisement” on Facebook this week...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos