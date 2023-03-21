Bloody zama zama turf war threatens lives and livelihoods at landfill
Apart from fearing for their lives, waste pickers at the Simmer and Jack site are concerned about its possible closure
21 March 2023 - 19:41 By Orrin Singh and Tankiso Makhetha
The livelihoods of 200 waste pickers hang in the balance as a bloody turf war between zama zamas that has reportedly claimed several lives has left many living in fear. ..
