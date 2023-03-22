‘Abducted’ Isis suspect’s refugee status was revoked a week before his mysterious disappearance
Abdella Abadigga was placed him on a sanctions list by the US Treasury department for allegedly funding and co-ordinating Isis activity in Africa
22 March 2023 - 21:00 By Aron Hyman and Graeme Hosken
Two weeks before suspected Isis leader Abdella Abadigga was allegedly abducted from the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg, by South African special forces, the standing committee for refugee affairs revoked his refugee status...
