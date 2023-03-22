‘My son was nearly killed and now I have to repeat that episode’: OUTsurance ad complainant
The ARB found the complainant’s property was not a background shot, and claims of privacy being invaded were valid
22 March 2023 - 21:00
The Advertising Regulatory Board has ordered that an OUTsurance TV advert showing a damaged property without its owner’s permission must be withdrawn...
‘My son was nearly killed and now I have to repeat that episode’: OUTsurance ad complainant
The ARB found the complainant’s property was not a background shot, and claims of privacy being invaded were valid
The Advertising Regulatory Board has ordered that an OUTsurance TV advert showing a damaged property without its owner’s permission must be withdrawn...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos