‘My son was nearly killed and now I have to repeat that episode’: OUTsurance ad complainant

The ARB found the complainant’s property was not a background shot, and claims of privacy being invaded were valid

22 March 2023 - 21:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The Advertising Regulatory Board has ordered that an OUTsurance TV advert showing a damaged property without its owner’s permission must be withdrawn...

