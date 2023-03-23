Ho yes, you will: education dept ordered to reinstate teacher accused of helping matrics cheat
A teacher fired for ‘giving clues’ to pupils during the maths literacy exams in 2019 has been reinstated and will receive nearly R300,000 back pay
23 March 2023 - 22:35
The Eastern Cape education department has been ordered to reinstate a teacher who was fired for allegedly “giving clues” to pupils during 2019’s matric maths literacy exams...
