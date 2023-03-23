News

Urbanisation Focus

Mushrooming cities in SA are a double-edged sword amid a crisis

Some experts frame rapid urbanisation as growth of opportunities

23 March 2023 - 22:33
Tanya Farber Senior science reporter

International data organisation Statista recently revealed that in the latest analysis, it found that almost 68% of SA’s population now lives in urban areas and cities...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Suspect in kidnap of biokineticist briefly in court, search still on for Riana ... News
  2. Public hearings on proposed new school laws get parents hot under the collar News
  3. R1m reward offered for info on murder of Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and ... News
  4. ‘My son was nearly killed and now I have to repeat that episode’: OUTsurance ad ... News
  5. Diversify to give us what we need, Gauteng tells dismayed township entrepreneurs News

Latest Videos

Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected
"I am in charge", Julius Malema tells Parliament